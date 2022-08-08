The Benue government recently unveiled volunteer guards to compliment the conventional security in the state towards enhanced security

The opposition in the state chided the government for the decision, stressing that the motive behind the unveiling is suspect

Responding to the opposition party, the Benue Youth Forum described the APC as enemies of progress

Makurdi - The Benue Youth Forum, BYF has described attempts by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to denigrate the newly commissioned volunteer guards as irresponsible, adding that the party's officials are enemies of progress.

The BYF in a statement signed by its president, Terrence Kuanum said it received with utter dismay and surprise the attempt by the state chapter of the APC to water down the unveiling of the Benue Community Volunteer Guards, BCVG, as a security outfit.

The Benue Community Volunteer Guards was launched recently by Governor Samuel Ortom. Photo credit: @GovSamuelOrtom

The forum said the security system in the country has crumbled leading to various states and regions taking initiatives to come up with local and sustainable security outfits to safeguard the lives and property of their people, to come up with such a lame attack.

The BYF challenged the APC to come up with a better solution towards tackling the security situation in the state, saying the insecurity in Benue has been heightened by the failure of the federal government to provide ample leadership in curbing the incessant killing of people.

Part of the statement read:

“Benue Youth Forum also finds funny and contradictory that APC questioned Governor Samuel Ortom's timing of the outfit and turned around to suggest that he would have done that earlier.”

The group berated the APC's call on conventional security agencies to monitor the activities of the volunteer guards.

It added:

“The Benue Youth Forum calls on the APC to come down from its high horse and commend Governor Ortom for taking a bold step as usual, towards taming the monster threatening the efforts to curb insecurity challenges in the state.

“The Benue Youth Forum urges the Benue Community Volunteer Guards not to be deterred by the antics of enemies of the state who have surrendered their voices to please those wrecking havoc on the people of the state.”

