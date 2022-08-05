Non-Muslim NYSC corps members have been told by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, that Sharia law is not binding on them

The Sultan assured corps members that there is no cause for alarm as their safety and security is assured

Meanwhile, corp members have been urged to respect the customs and traditions of their host communities

Sokoto - Corp members of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream 11 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Sokoto state have been told that the Sharia law is not binding on non-Muslim copers.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, made comments on Thursday, August 4, while addressing some selected corps members in his palace.

Sultan Muhammad Abubakar urged corp members to remain law-abiding and respect the culture and traditions of their host community. Photo: Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar

The Sultan assured non-Muslim corps members not to be alarmed as their safety is fully guaranteed during their one-year stay in the national service.

He further noted that non-Muslim corps members have the utmost freedom to practice any religion of their choice for as long as they will be staying in Sokoto state.

The Sultan harped that Sharia law will not be forced on anyone and that nobody would be coerced to join Muslims against his or her wish.

He said:

“In Sokoto, Sharia law is only binding on Muslims, nobody will force you to wear Hijab or force you to obey Islamic laws if you are not a Muslim."

Sultan urges corpers to respect culture of host communities

He, however, urged corp members to remain law-abiding and go about their daily activities to serve the nation like every other good citizen.

The Sultan further urged them to have the utmost regard for the customs and traditions of the host communities in other to avoid frictions and misconceptions.

He said:

“If you have a problem at the place of your primary assignment or where you are posted to, contact the district head over there; they are your guardians in the community."

Meanwhile, the NYSC state coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba described the new crop of corp members as exceptionally disciplined and obedient to the core.

