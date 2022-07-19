More groups have joined the calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the NYSC Trust Fund bill

The latest group to add its voice to the loud calls across the nation is the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency

The group noted that the bill will address inclusive growth in Nigeria as well as infrastructural deficit in orientation camps

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, CESJET has once again called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign into law the National Youth Service Corps NYSC trust fund bill that was recently passed into law by the National Assembly.

The Executive Secretary of CESJET, Isaac Ikpa at a press conference in Abuja said the signing into law of the bill will bring economic prosperity to Nigerian Youths.

President Buhari has been urged to ensure the passage of the NYSC Trust Fund bill. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Ikpa said CESJET is elated that a brilliant initiative such as the NYSC-TF has received the approval of the National Assembly after extensive deliberations on its pros and cons.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“It is instructive to mention that the provisions of the NYSC-TF are well-intentioned and positioned to address the challenges faced by the teeming youthful population in the country.

“As concerned stakeholders in the country, we were a part of the process that culminated in the Bill at its initial stages, like many other civil society groups. Our involvement was essential to understand first-hand what the NYSC-TF aimed to achieve.”

He said CESJET's acceptance of the NYSC-TF was borne out of its rich provisions that systematically touched on critical youth development and empowerment areas. It suffices to add that the NYSC-TF would serve as a game changer regarding youth development and empowerment in the country.

This much he said has been highlighted by various stakeholders as well positioned to harness the potential of the youths in the county.

He added:

“We are using this medium to call President Muhammadu Buhari to give presidential assent to signal a new beginning for the teeming youths in the country in our quest for sustainable growth and development.

“This is on the heels that the NYSC-TF has the potential to transform the lives of our youths for good by making them entrepreneurs and employers of labour. The strategic import of a positively engaged youthful population cannot be overemphasized.

“Youth empowerment can curb the rate of poverty to a large extent. One of the keys to empowering the youth is skill development. When a youth is equipped with essential skills, they can use them to feed, assist others, and even invest for future use, aiding the nation economically.

“The benefits of youth empowerment programs are improved social skills, behaviour, academic achievement, self-esteem and self-efficacy. Youth empowerment plays a vital and significant role in poverty alleviation and eradication from society.

“It is our firm conviction that empowered youth focuses more on the development of their skills to make it a better source of earning for them in the early stages.”

Nigerian Senate passes NYSC Trust Fund bill

Legit.ng had earlier reported that lawmakers of the Ninth Senate on Tuesday, June 21, passed a bill to establish the National Youth Service Trust Fund.

The NYSC Trust Fund Bill 2022 and three others were passed by the Senate for concurrence.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed the Bill after the adoption of the recommendations by the House Committee on Youth Development, chaired by Yemi Adaramodu.

Trust Fund: Unemployed graduates back bill, commend NASS, NYSC

Recall that the Coalition of Unemployed Graduates in Nigeria (CUGN) recently applauded the bill.

CUGN said the NYSC Trust Fund Bill has the potential to generate one million jobs annually for the teeming Nigerian youths if passed into law.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the convener of the group, Emmanuel Odenmalu said the Trust Fund will not only address youth unemployment but also enhance economic prosperity.

Source: Legit.ng