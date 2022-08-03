Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has triggered a public debate after stating that Bola Tinubu could not be held accountable of the Buhari-led administration

Oshiomole went on to claim that VP Osinbajo currently chairs the federal government’s Economic Management Team

Available public records indicate that Oshiomhole's words were inaccurate as the team headed by Osinbajo in the first term had been dissolved since 2019

FCT, Abuja - During a recent Arise TV programme, former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole claimed Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo currently chairs the federal government’s Economic Management Team (EMT).

VP Oshiomhole stepped down from the economic team since September 2019. Photo credit: Aso ROck Villa

While answering a question posed by one of the anchors concerning if the APC presidential candidate can be associated with the failures of the Buhari-led administration, Oshiomhole said:

“In apportioning blame to people, you have to look at their roles. It is a fact that Asiwaju by himself said he cofounded APC, but he never participated in governance, never held any position in government, he didn’t carry out any contract on behalf of government, so how can you credit him? You can’t credit him either way.

“This is just being fair. It is not like the vice president who announced that he has been given the responsibility by the president to chair the economic team. Not just the Economic Council that is in the constitution, but a special team put together by government and he chairs it.

“So, you can ask him to account for some economic policies. You can’t say someone who never in any way participated in government to be credited with the outcome of government policy or be blamed either way.”

Available public records indicate that the former Edo governor's words were inaccurate as the EMT of the Buhari administration headed by Osinbajo in the first term had been dissolved since September 16, 2019.

The EMT was set up in 2016 by the president to coordinate the federal government’s economic policies with the vice president as the chair before it was dissolved.

The team was dissolved in 2019 and replaced with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) with Dr Doyin Salami as the chairman, Dr Mohammed Sagagi as vice chairman and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu as secretary.

Prior to the inauguration of PEAC, the vice president headed the administration’s EMT, but ceased heading the group effective Sept 16, 2019. He only chairs the National Economic Council, which only has advisory responsibilities according to the Nigerian Constitution.

