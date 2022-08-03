Vice President Yemi Osinbajo showed up virtually for FEC meeting despite still recovering from a surgical procedure

Many Nigerians on social media hailed the vice president for his action, while some others commended Osinbajo for his patriotism

VP Osinbajo is still recuperating from a successful surgical operation at Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos

Aso Rock - Many Nigerians on social media have commended the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for showing dedication to national affairs despite still recovering from a surgical procedure.

This comes after news filtered in on Wednesday morning, August 3 that the VP Osinbajo joined the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting virtually at the State House, Abuja.

Osinbajo is still recuperating from the successful surgical operation of a right femur fracture at Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday, July 16.

Reactions trail Osinbajo return to duties after successful surgery

While some Nigerians expressed pleasant surprise that Osinbajo was back to work after his surgery and recent discharge from hospital, others noted that the VP's presence was greatly missed in the council because his ideas were crucial to moving the country forward.

Tamuno Tonye tweeted:

“Nigerians progress is not negotiable. Your presence was greatly missed in the council because they needed your ideas to move forward.”

Also commenting, Musa Bello thanked the VP for his service to Nigeria, saying:

“There are matters requiring your great impact sir, sorry we have not allowed you to rest much, we know you love our country so dearly. Thank you for your service sir. We are happy to see you back on your feet. The most hardworking vice president ever seen.”

Bolaji Philips wrote:

“It is good to see PYO behind his desk doing what he knows how to do best. We are glad to see your rapid recovery. We really missed you sir. Happy and fruitful deliberations.”

Osinbajo's personal physician gives update as Duchess Hospital discharges VP

Recall that VP Osinbajo was discharged from the Duchess hospital in Lagos after the surgery on Monday, July 25.

The vice president's personal physician had at the time, disclosed the information and added that the Nigerian number two man is now recuperating well.

Many Nigerian groups had earlier commended the vice president for not embarking on a medical trip abroad like most politicians in the country do.

First photo of VP Osinbajo in hospital after surgery surfaces

Legit.ng had earlier reported that VP Osinbajo shared his first photo days after he underwent a thigh surgery in a Lagos hospital.

In the photo shared on his social media pages, the vice president who was all smiles is seen holding a walking stick.

The nation's number two man was also surrounded by family and friends, including his wife and personal physician in the photo.

