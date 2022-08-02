The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters have been commended by VP Osinbajo

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the federal government is proud of the achievements so far recorded by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP).

The vice president made the statement in Abuja at the last day of NAPTIP’s one-week celebration of the 2022 World day against human trafficking organised by the agency in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

VP Yemi Osinbajo was represented at the event by his chief of staff, Ade Ipaye. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Osinbajo said it is on record that the Buhari administration has continued to deploy the necessary political will in the fight against human trafficking by providing direction and support to NAPTIP.

Osinbajo, who was represented at the occasion by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Adeola Ipaye, also called on the youths to make the change even where they have hitherto fallen short.

He said:

“As a government, we are proud of the achievements already recorded by NAPTIP, her partners and other stakeholders but I am here to urge that we all must do more.

“I am persuaded that with more support from everyone including the private sector as already evident in this year’s collaboration, more will be achieved and Nigeria and the world will be better for it.

“It is on record that this administration has continued to deploy the necessary political will in the fight against human trafficking by providing the direction and support to NAPTIP and other critical stakeholders to make Nigeria a human trafficking free nation.”

In the same vein, the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL) commended the NAPTIP boss and other partners for the elevation of Nigeria to Tier 2 in the 2021 TIP report.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director General NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, said the agency since its inception has secured 530 convictions, 36 convictions of the number and counting were secured in 2022.

The NAPTIP DG said the choice of this year’s theme, ‘Use and Abuse of Technology’, was apt, underscoring the dynamism of the crime of human trafficking and the growing use of online interactions as an efficient enabler.

Waziri-Azi further noted that while technology was frequently misused to facilitate trafficking in persons, its positive use helps in combating trafficking and supporting anti-trafficking work, such as aiding investigations that enhance prosecutions and scaling awareness campaigns.

FG names Dubai new human trafficking destination for Nigerians

Recall that NAPTIP recently confirmed Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates as the human trafficking hotspot for Nigerians.

Nduka Nwanwenne, the Benin zonal commander of NAPTIP made the disclosure on Wednesday, April 20.

Nwanwenne who was speaking at a three-day sensitisation programme on human trafficking in Benin stated that the system of human trafficking has transcended from land transport to air transport.

Human trafficking raises alarm in divided Cyprus

Outside Nigeria, Cyprus's frozen conflict is providing fertile ground for human traffickers with cases at "alarming" levels in the EU member state, and the breakaway north considered as bad as Afghanistan.

Last year the US State Department downgraded Cyprus in its annual Trafficking in Persons Report from Tier 1, the highest ranking, to Tier 2, citing problems including protracted court proceedings and a lack of convictions.

While the report does not formally rank the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, only recognised by Ankara, it says the territory would be in Tier 3 with the worst offenders including Afghanistan and North Korea if it did.

Source: Legit.ng