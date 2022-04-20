Nigerian parents have been advised by the federal government to adopt the idea of birth control so that they will be able to cater for their children

The federal government through the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) says a strong partnership is required to end human trafficking

As revealed by the agency, human traffickers have now stepped up their game on how they carry out their operations

Edo, Benin - The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has confirmed Dubai, a city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the human trafficking hotspot for Nigerians.

According to the NAN, Nduka Nwanwenne, the Benin zonal commander of NAPTIP made the disclosure on Wednesday, April 20.

Migrants wait to disembark on October 20, 2014, from the "Fiorillo" coast guard boat in the port of Palermo. Photo Credit: (GABRIEL BOUYS)

Source: Getty Images

Nwanwenne who was speaking at a three-day sensitisation programme on human trafficking in Benin stated that the system of human trafficking has transcended from land transport to air transport.

As reported by DailyNigerian, Nwanwenne revealed that victims are now being transported through aircraft.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“This is because the human traffickers have stepped up their game, and the destination of choice of victims of human trafficking was now Dubai.

“Human Trafficking is not abating in the country, because traffickers make so much money from their victims so they take it as a business.

“The traffickers are now also concentrating on rural areas for recruitment of their victims.”

How irregular migration is used to ploy human trafficking

The commission further revealed that irregular migration was also been used as a ploy for human trafficking, such that its victims were being exploited for their organs.

As gathered by Legit.ng, he stated that naïve individuals are being tricked to sell their organs for money as it is a lucrative business in the middle-east nation.

However, Nwanwenne called on a joint effort stimulated by a strong partnership to fight against the menace of human trafficking.

He further advised parents on birth control, stating that parents should only give birth to the number of children they can take care of.

He said:

“Parents should control themselves and give birth to only the number of children they can cater for.”

Human trafficking raises alarm in divided Cyprus

In another development, Cyprus's frozen conflict is providing fertile ground for human traffickers with cases at "alarming" levels in the EU member state, and the breakaway north considered as bad as Afghanistan.

Last year the US State Department downgraded Cyprus in its annual Trafficking in Persons Report from Tier 1, the highest ranking, to Tier 2, citing problems including protracted court proceedings and a lack of convictions.

While the report does not formally rank the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, only recognised by Ankara, it says the territory would be in Tier 3 with the worst offenders including Afghanistan and North Korea if it did.

Source: Legit.ng