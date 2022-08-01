Bello Mandiya has denied reports that he was planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC)

A media outlet had claimed that Senator Mandiya was among the 12 senators who have indicated interest to dump the APC

He said to be planning to join forces with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening insecurity in the country

Following report that he was among the 12 senators who have indicated interest to dump the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in order to join forces with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari over worsening insecurity in the country, Bello Mandiya, has opened up.

Mandiya who is the Senator representing Katsina South, Katsina state, in the Senate, said he was not planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party.

Mandiya said this in reaction to an online media report.

Bello Mandiya, has debunked reports that he was planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC)

He said no amount of intimidation, blackmail and campaign of calumny would make him leave the party he laboured to build for another person.

He said:

“An online platform called ‘The Whistler’ made a publication that I am among the 12 senators who have served a notice to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, indicating interest to leave our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I was never part of any meeting where such was discussed. I have never discussed that with anybody. I remain in the APC and l will continue to support our presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and hopefully we will win our elections in 2023.”

He, however, said he would not surrender to the whims and caprices of some APC chieftains in Katsina State whom he described as anti-democratic elements to abandon the APC for any opposition party.

