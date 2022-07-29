The Theatre Commander Joint Taskforce Northeast ‘Operation HADIN KAI’ Major General Christopher Musa on Friday handed over three rescued Chibok school girls who have been in the captivity of Boko Haram for the past eight years.

The girls, Kauna Luka aged 25, and Ruth Bitrus aged 24 have a child, while Hanatu Musa, aged 26 has two children.

General Musa in an update to Journalists on the success stories in the fight against Boko Haram, also said, 70,593 members of Boko Haram terrorists have so far surrendered to troops.

“The general security situation across the North East (NE) Theatre has been relatively fluid and unpredictable. Since the commencement of the decisive phase of Operation DESERT SANITY and Operation LAKE SANITY, the terrorists (JAS/ISWAP) have been degraded to the point that they can no longer carryout successful combat operations against own troops.

“As a result of sustained operations by own troops, many of the terrorists whose camps and enclaves were destroyed during the recent clearance operations have continued to relocate from one enclave to another seeking for an alternative.

Speaking on how the Chibok girls were rescued, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Waidi Shaibu said, Ruth Bitrus and her Child were rescued in Ukuba Camp, while Hanatu Musa and Kauna Luka with their children were all rescued by 21 Special Armoured Brigade in Bama local government area during Operations.

General Shaibu said, all the girls and their children have undergone proper medical check-up and treatment, before handing them over to the Government that would subsequently reunite them with their parents.

Source: Legit.ng