The Nigerian Army has rescued two more girls kidnapped from the Government Girls Secondary School Chibok, Borno State in 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The girls whose names were given as Hannatu Musa and Kauna Luka, were found by the Troops of 21 Armoured Brigade in Bama local government area on July 26, eight years after their abduction.

According to an intelligence report obtained from top military sources by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, and made available to our correspondent, the girls escaped from Gazuwa camp, an acclaimed headquarters of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, Boko Haram faction, formerly known as Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari, located about nine kilometres to Bama town.

Recall that two previously rescued Chibok schoolgirls had told military authorities that there were about 20 Chibok schoolgirls still held captive and forcefully married in Gazuwa camp.

The two Chibok schoolgirls previously rescued by troops and unveiled to the public recently before the current rescue were Mary Dauda and Hauwa Joseph, after they escaped from the camp.

Their escape from the terrorists’ camp was, however, as as a result of the massive sustained offensives by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai which resulted to hunger and displacement in the insurgents’ enclaves.

Source: Legit.ng