The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has secured approval for the designation of Lekki Deep Seaport as a customs port and approved wharf.

Legit.ng gathers that this feat recorded by the NPA is in line with keeping to the promise of ensuring the operational take-off for berthing of commercial vessels at the Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of the year 2022.

The NPA secured the approval for the designation of Lekki Deep Seaport as Customs Port and Approved Wharf. Photo: Mohammed Koko

Source: Twitter

In a letter written through the ministry of transportation, the NPA had sought an expedited presidential approval for the port to be gazetted as a customs port and approved wharf in line with the requirements of the law.

With this approval granted by President Muhammadu Buhari, it means all is set for commercial vessels from across the world to berth and clear cargo at Nigeria’s first Deep Sea Port and first fully automated port.

The managing director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko on Friday, July 1, received the first vessel to berth at the Lekki Deep Seaport.

Speaking at the event, Koko said that the NPA is committed to providing the necessary support needed to place Nigeria on the global list of countries with deep seaports.

Koko added that:

"This is why matters related to the operationalization of Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of this year have been placed on top priority.

"This development shows that Nigeria’s renewed export orientation and the readiness of the NPA to take trade facilitation a notch higher is no fluke."

Source: Legit.ng