A herbalist and an Islamic cleric, Wale Adifala and Alfa Abiodun Ibrahim, have landed in the EFCC net after "defrauding" a House of Reps aspirant of N24 million

The spiritualists reportedly collected the huge sum to render spiritual help to the aspirant to win the House of Reps ticket ahead of 2023

The suspects said they offered prayers and sacrifices for the client but the zoning for the Reps seat was taken away from Oye-Ekiti to Ikole-Ekiti

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two self-acclaimed spiritualists, one Alfa Abiodun Ibrahim and Wale Adifala, who allegedly conspired to "defraud" a House of Representatives aspirant in Ekiti state N24million.

The suspects, according to the statement released by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, July 26, claimed the money was to be used to secure spiritual help for their victim's political ambition.

Legit.ng gathers that the third suspect, one Ifawole Ajibola (a.k.a Baba Kalifa) is currently on the run.

Wale Adifala and Alfa Abiodun Ibrahim arrested by the EFCC following the petition by a House of Reps aspirant.

Source: Facebook

The duo was reportedly arrested on Thursday, July 7 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state, following a petition against them, alleging that after collecting the said sum, the whole effort came to a dead end.

The EFCC said under interrogation by operatives, Adifala admitted to collecting the sums of money from their victim, including N2.9 million, which he claimed was used to buy black, brown and white cows, rams, lavender perfume, rings, among other items, to carry out sacrifices at different times.

The suspect said:

“I also linked up on the matter with Ifawole Ajibola, and we continued with the sacrifices together, until we were arrested by EFCC.”

Ibrahim, who was the one who had prior contact with the victim, admitted collecting money at different times.

“Our own is just to pray and do the necessary sacrifices, which we did, and to leave the rest to God, however, along the line, the zoning for the Reps seat was taken away from Oye-Ekiti to Ikole-Ekiti,” the other suspect said

The EFCC said they were arrested along with some of their instruments of trade and will soon be arraigned in court.

Reactions trail the EFCC arrest

Bello Adoto Hussein said on Facebook:

"The aspirant is too dull to represent anyone. He failed to represent himself before the fraudsters. He should not contest again till he gets his acts together."

Ubile Amodu commented:

"Economic and Financial Crimes Commission what is the reason for their arrest, they had an agreement and they fulfilled their part of the agreement but unfortunately the rep was zone to another LG, should we call this a fraud and if at all this is a fraud, what's the legal description for their actions?"

Emjay Abdulrahaman said:

"There is no case here abeg. Did the mallams forcefully collected the money from him?

"They did their prayers and sacrifices and God didn't answer or accept it. How is it their fault?"

Ademola Orelope said:

"For the very first time I totally disagree with EFCC on the reason given to arrest this people, This is a business between two set of criminals."

Babalola Saheed Olawale said:

"EFCC, the man went to them for work and they billed him he agreed to pay them, unfortunately for him, the rep was zone to Ikole,, the useless aspirant spending that huge amount of money need to be probe."

Zak Eneji Muhammed

"I don't think EFCC has a case against these men. This case is Dead on Arrival (DOA)."

Source: Legit.ng