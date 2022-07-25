Popular Nigerian billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze, has reportedly added a brand new private jet to his collection

A trending video making rounds online captured the wealthy man inspecting his newly purchased jet in the presence of some workers

Reports have it that the jet which the billionaire acquired is a Gulfstream G450 which costs billions of naira

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has taken delivery of his latest acquisition, a Gulfstream G450.

In a viral video, the business expert and don showed off the powerful jet while inspecting it in the presence of his colleagues and workers.

Arthur Eze is the owner of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, one of the largest privately-held Nigerian exploration and production group.

His company presently has about 22 oil and gas licenses in 12 jurisdictions across Africa.

A video showed the business tycoon taking a quick tour inside his new acquisition. The video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut with the caption:

"Prince Arthur Eze Ozoigbondu Global Buys Latest Private Jet, American G450 Gulfstream Jet That Worth $150,000,000."

Nigerians react to video of Prince Authur's new jet

Dapublicist said:

"This one na old money na ….Billionaire before I was born Congratulations to him ."

Mc_tagwaye stated:

"Ozoigbo ndu ."

Djbign noted:

"Dude been filthy Rich before I was born. And yet money no dy.. Lol, Congratulations Sir."

Suma_marie said:

"Congratulate me as well.. i just buy charger head worth 1,500 for this economy, e nor easy abeg."

Reigns Ann added:

"Yeyebrities rushing his in box now with congratulations as a strategy ."

Queenofdsun remarked:

"Hmmm money dey some people hand hmmm. Make dem sha call me for interior decoration of the jet."

Tenovertenautos reacted:

"And his fellow billionaires are not posting the jet saying “Arthur Eze on this one”, “congrats on your new whip” or “more keys to your garage”.. there are levels to this …"

