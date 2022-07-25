Hadiza Salami, a 400 Level student of Fountain University, Osogbo, who was declared missing on Friday, July 22, has been found.

Hadiza was reportedly found in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, 600 kilometres from Osogbo, where she reportedly touched down from Abuja, legit.ng regional reporter, Ridwan Kolawole, reports.

In a release, the Public Relations Officer of the university, Taoheed Alimi, confirmed that Hadiza has been found.

The 400 Level student of Mass Communication, Fountain University, Osogbo, who was declared missing on Friday, July 22, 2022, has been reportedly found in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Monday, July 25.

Hadiza travelled from her parents in Abuja back to school in Osogbo on Friday. She was reported to have touched down at the Igbona area of Osogbo, Osun State Capital, before her whereabouts became unknown.

Her family and the Fountain University community were confused during the period she was missing.

But, in a release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Taoheed Alimi, disclosed that the final year student of the University has been found unhurt.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The release reads, "On behalf of the management of Fountain University, Osogbo, I write to inform the general public that one of our students, Hadiza Salami, who was recently declared missing, has been found.

Miss Salami was found unhurt/ Thanks to the effort of the security operatives, and of course, the wide range of support received from the general public."

Alimi added that the student "is currently receiving all the necessary care and attention at relevant quarters for her to resume her regular activity.

"We want to thank the general public for the solidarity given to us".

Source: Legit.ng