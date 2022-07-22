Two students, Naima Hussaini and Righteousness Samuel found N250k and returned the money to school authorities

The girls have been applauded by social media users who suggested that they receive a reward for their good deed

Reacting to the story, a Nigerian man also stated that the girls deserve to be given a full scholarship on merit

Naima Hussaini and Righteousness Samuel are two young students whose act of kindness earned them praises online.

The duo, a Muslim and Christian respectively, are JSS 3 students of Government secondary school, Bukuru, Jos.

While in school performing their daily activities, they found N250,000 and returned it to the school management; an act which people considered as rare and very applaudable.

Sibin Benjamin who shared the story via facebook said:

"Two JSS 3 students of Gss bukuru jos, Naima Hussaini and Righteous Samuel a Muslim and Christian friends who returned N250,000 they found to the school authority. This are the kind of people government, NGOs and politicians should award scholarship to."

Kind students receive accolades

MC Collins Selbon said:

"I wish the will be recognized on a public TV for their reward but that would be the end of story."

Ruth Maren stated:

"Wooooooooow they truly deserve a reward."

Device Vincent reacted:

"Good values. Their parents raised them well. Sibin Girum Benjamin forget this government!"

Diana Emmanuel commented:

"Incredible... Proud of these two young ladies from my old school."

Earl Jones remarked:

"But they won't eulogize them while bandits cart away millions on a daily basis with no action taken."

Tha eyewitness noted:

"There's hope for the future."

Nigerian woman returns N14.9m she found inside chairs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman identified as Vicky Umodu has returned the sum of N14.9m or $36,000 she found in a sofa given to her for free on Craigslist.

The woman who lives in San Bernardino, California was checking Craigslists for chairs to buy and found out a particular family was giving out theirs for free.

She requested for and got the sofa but when they were delivered, she found out the huge cash in one of them; she arranged and returned the money.

