Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state, has warned its former registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya, and the bursar, Mrs. Roseline Bolatito Akande, that their sack is irreversible.

It said they have been replaced by the university’s governing council.

FUOYE’s lawyer Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) told an Abuja Division of National Industrial Court that the sacked registrar and bursar had been replaced.

The applicants were removed by the governing council following allegations of misconduct, which they denied.

Adegboruwa said they could not come by way of interlocutory injunction against the university having done nothing six months after the case was filed to challenge the decision to relieve them of their jobs.

Odusanya and Akande were dismissed in June last year. Dissatisfied, the duo approached the NICN to challenge their sack.

They filed an interlocutory injunction to restrain FUOYE management and the council from appointing a substantive registrar and bursar.

