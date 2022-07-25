Prof Nimi Briggs led Re-negotiation Committee's report has been rejected by the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities

The federal government and Prof Nimi Briggs led Re-negotiation Committee report has been rejected by members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko Branch.

The association which described the report as a divide and rule tactic said it is an insult that a committee of such magnitude could recommend a salary increment of 180% to the Teaching staff and a meagre 10% to the Non-Teaching staff.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, chairman of the association, Prince Tayo Ogungbeni said the association will reject the i any preferential treatment which may be given to any University Based Union(s).

The statement read in full:

We, the members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko Branch are condemning vehemently any tactics of divide and rule that the Federal Government and Prof Nimi Briggs led Re-negotiation Committee may want to deploy to decimate the Non-Teaching Unions on the on-going Re-negotiation of 2009 FGN/Unions Agreement. We shall resist any preferential treatment which may be given to any University Based Union(s).

It is an insult that a Committee of such magnitude could recommend a salary increment of 180% to the Teaching staff and a meagre 10% to the Non-Teaching staff. What is the rationale for this recommendation? We can no longer trust this Committee whose membership composition is even one-sided in the first instance. Any disparity in salaries intended to be introduced will cause further damage to the educational sector. Therefore, the federal government needs to ensure that principle of equality and justice should be adhered to, if actually they are interested in resolving the on-going strike.

