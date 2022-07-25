Rotimi Amaechi has said those who voted during the All Progressives Congress presidential primary are regretting their decision

The former APC presidential aspirant spoke during the 60th birthday celebration of Apostle Eugene Ogu, General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangel Mission

Amaechi also urged men of God to pray for the ordinary Nigerians to enable them elect a President that would solve the country’s problems

The former minister said the prayer should be for Nigerians to vote for the right person to govern the country.

“I don’t believe that is the solution to Nigeria’s problem — giving money. I hope you know. I give you N10 million now and when it finishes, what happens? The solution to Nigeria’s problem is that all of you must rise,” he said.

Rotimi Amaechi has said those who voted during the All Progressives Congress presidential primary are regretting their decision

Source: Facebook

“God should save the ordinary Nigerian, because they are the problem. Those who voted at the APC primary, who are they? The ordinary Nigerian. The small money they got solved their immediate problems.

“Now ‘oh we made a mistake’; ‘we didn’t make a mistake’. We are hearing different things. Pray for the leadership of the country, but also pray that ordinary Nigerians choose the right person to govern.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He also spoke on the recent concerns raised over the identity of the clerics that attended the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the APC vice-presidential candidate.

According to the former minister, the persons in questions are Christians.

“Those bishops you saw [Kashim Shettima’s unveiling ceremony], they may not be bishops, but they are Christians,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng