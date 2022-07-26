A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Amaechi, has come under fire from some APC supporters

The former minister of transportation had recently alleged that some people paid money to delegates during the party primary

According to unhappy APC chieftains, Amaechi is exhibiting traits of frustration after losing out to Tinubu

The statement credited to Rotimi Amaechi, a former minister of transportation and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, on the buying of delegates during APC's presidential election has not gone well with some people.

Recall that he had alleged that delegates who voted at the APC primary were bribed to influence the outcome of the convention and that they have since regretted their action, Punch Newspaper reports

Reacting to his remarks, some APC supporters and party chieftains claimed the former minister was exhibiting traits of frustration after losing out to Tinubu.

Director-General of Asiwaju Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, Adebayo Shittu, said he found the utterances of Amaechi unbelievable.

He said:

“Who is regretting what? Can Amaechi isolate himself from those he claimed to have induced delegates for votes? He, just like other aspirants at the APC primaries, cannot point fingers at others without implicating themselves.

“What does he mean by delegates are regretting they collected bribes for votes? Is he indirectly saying the governors who brought them collected bribes and expressing regret too? I wish to have an opportunity to square up with him on this kind of issues.”

“Amaechi’s outburst, just like few other noticeable ones, were obviously done out of frustration. I understand that when one loses an election, one is bound to hold grudges. You can’t rule that out. After all, we are human beings and Nigerians,” he added.

Also, Gabriel Babalola, the Ekiti state coordinator of Tinubu Support Organisation, also took a swipe at Amaechi and wondered how a former minister believed he could win the battle for the APC presidential ticket without working hard for it.

