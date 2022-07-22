The Kaduna State government has released its latest security reports for the duration of 6 months

Kaduna, Kaduna - The Kaduna State government says it has recorded 645 killings in the first half of the year 2022, Premium Times reported.

In its recent security report released on Friday, July 22 the state government attributed these deaths to the incessant attacks by bandits and other terror groups.

The commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed that about one-third of the killings which amount to 234 deaths happened in southern Kaduna.

According to Aruwan, the killings and terror attacks were a major blow to the local economy of the state which affected crops and livestock farming across local communities in the state.

He revealed that these attacks have also affected the livelihood of residents who were mostly dependent on farming,

Over a thousand killed in 2021, says Kaduna govt

Legit.ng gathered that no fewer than 1,192 persons were killed across the state in 2021. At least, 406 among the deceased were killed in the restive southern part of the state.

Meanwhile, the commissioner stated that the state government will continue to play its pivotal role in ensuring the safety of the lives and properties of Kaduna residents.

According to TheCable, Aruwan stated assured residents that the peace and participatory security management initiative by the commission will continue and stability will be restored across the state just like in some parts of southern Kaduna which use to witness unrest.

He noted that the Kaduna State government will be taking a cue from the Plateau State government in reaching a peaceful resolution between conflicting ethnic groups in the state.

Aruwan further charged security agencies to intensify their operations in combating crimes and terror attacks across the state in order to restore normalcy in the environment with the high tension of insecurity.

In Kaduna, prominent catholic priest murdered by abductors

In another development, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a local government, Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum, has been killed.

The cleric had been abducted and whisked away from the rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu in the Lere local government area of Kaduna state.

The decomposing body of Reverend Chietnum who was also the coordinating CAN chairman, Southern Kaduna, was, however, found on Tuesday, July 16.

