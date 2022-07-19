One of the two Catholic Priests abducted in Kaduna State on Friday has been found dead.

Two priests – Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum and Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleopas – were abducted and whisked away from the rectory of Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu in the Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna where they were on an assignment.

In a statement by the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, said while Chietnum was killed, Cleopas escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

He said the decomposing body of the priest was discovered on Tuesday. The victim was said to have been murdered on the same day he was abducted.

Until his death, Rev Chietnum was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a Local Government Area and also the coordinating CAN chairman, Southern Kaduna.

“As we solicit for prayer for the repose of our dear brother and Priest and God’s consolation on his immediate family, we wish to call on all an sundry to refrain from taking the law into their hands. The Diocese declared a two day mourning for peaceful repose of his soul,” the church said in a statement.

The statement said his burial is scheduled for 10am on Thursday at the Cathedral of St. Peter Kafanchan.

Source: Legit.ng