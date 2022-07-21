Nigerians across the world have been assured of improved quality of education should the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party win the 2023 election

The assurance was given to Nigerians by Adewole Adebayo while receiving a delegation from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

According to Adebayo, there is an urgent need for Nigeria to improve its education standard and ensure youth engagement

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, on Wednesday, July 20, promised to prioritise education in Nigeria and youth engagement once he becomes the president in 2023.

Speaking when he received a delegation from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, Adebayo pledged his commitment to the interest of the masses across the country.

He also assured that he would address challenges bedevilling the nation, especially the education sector.

Adebayo has admitted that youth engagement is pivotal to Nigeria's development. Photo: Adebayo Adewole Media

Further urging the NANS delegation and students across the country to ensure that they consider the plight of the masses when casting their votes at the poll in 2023, Adebayo confirmed that the solution to Nigeria's problem can only be addressed when leaders are held accountable.

Stating that there is an urgent need for Nigeria to improve its education standard, Adebayo said as president, that he would tackle the challenges of funds and other factors resulting in to close down of public universities for months.

Idea policies for Nigeria's development

Revealing that he has a solid policy for education that would be implemented when he emerges victorious in the 2023 presidential poll, the SDP candidate said the issue of funding for universities was not a problem but having a committed leader who would not turn the education sector into a looting centre.

His words:

“When I am elected president, I will ensure that government is removed from the Board of Trustees of the Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

“I will not put a single politician on the government council of any university."

In his reaction, the director of policy, research and partnerships for NANS, Salahudeen Lukman, said the delegations' visit is part of the association's decision to engage with all serious political party flagbearers ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Lukman said the associations in their quest hope that the candidate provides them with a blueprint of the plans for Nigerian youths.

He said:

“It becomes necessity that in every decision that is critical, that determines or dictates our living standards in the next four years, Nigerian students must take a critical decision and take position.

“This has informed the decision of the NANS national leadership to constitute this very powerful and intelligent team of NANS leaders across the six geopolitical zones of this country.”

ASUU Strike and students stay at home

Lukman added that the close down of public universities for months due to the 5-month long strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities had increased the number of youth who have become readily available tools for insecurity affecting the country.

He also advocated more funding for the education sector and lasting solutions to the current industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

