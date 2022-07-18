Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari has justified the closure of land borders for two years

According to Buhari, he made the decision for the benefit of farmers and also a bid to shun the importation of foreign rice

Meanwhile, the closure of the land borders has led to the increment in the cost price of imported goods, especially foreign rice, which is sold from N31,000 in major markets across Lagos state

On Friday, July 15, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina state, said he decided to close land borders for two years for the benefit of farmers.

According to a report by Vanguard, the president has also lauded the nation’s farmers for the record production of rice and other food commodities, expressing satisfaction that the agricultural policies of the administration are working to good effect.

Buhari gives further details

The Nigerian leader said his administration had taken various decisions, including the closure of land borders to encourage local farming for the nation, The Guardian added.

Speaking to the elected local government council chairmen from Katsina state on a visit to pay homage to him marking the Sallah, President Buhari said:

“I have a good understanding of the country and its people. That is why we instituted those agricultural policies. I said we must grow what we eat and eat what we grow.

“This is a country that was once dependent on foreign rice. We closed the border to foreign rice. I said why can’t we eat Nigerian rice, and with the policies put in place, Nigerians are eating home grown rice.”

