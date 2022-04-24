The southern presidency ahead of the 2023 general elections has continued to draw the attention of not only politicians and analysts in the country but also traders

In a recent interview at a popular market in Lagos state, a trader who sells wares; female and male, disclosed a president from the southeastern region of the country would make a big difference

According to the trader, this is the time for all to work for the love of the country and togetherness, not for 'power'

A lot is happening in the polity but the market situation seems to take a different turn following unstable prices of goods.

Checks by Legit.ng at the Ketu market and Balogun market showed the hike in the cost price of some basic food items and the fluctuation of seasonal items in wake of Ramadan.

The rise and fall in the cost price of some goods in the market are influenced greatly by some factors in the nation's economy. This however the market situation positively and negatively.

At the market this week, some goods maintained their hike in prices and others that were a bit affordable like garri, cooking oil, perishable goods and fruits, have increased by over five percent.

Traders at the market express worry over this development as they noted that the Easter celebration sales were bad and not the usual market situation which is evident in their present profit margin.

But a trader in a popular Lagos market in a chat with Legit.ng said a president from the southeast extraction is the best bet for Nigeria in 2023, noting he would change the present economic situation if given the support needed from all sectors.

The trader who sells clothing items for male and female, noted that the change expected for all in the country is basically needed for the economy as it determines to a large extent the survival system of the Nigerians, the rich and poor inclusive.

He said:

"Some of the presidential aspirants coming out to take over the helms of affairs in 2023 have the qualities we truly seek for in a president but we want more.

"It is not just to make promises anymore rather it is to act because things are getting out of hand daily. with the recent happenings in the country, you can tell what is definitely wrong with Nigeria."

His reasons

"It is the time to work togetrher for unity and for progress not for power. The only zone we are sure would bring out the desired change and it will be seen is the southeast zone because they have what it takes to change the economy.

"We don't want a president who will take power, full power into his hands and be the only controller, rather we want a president who will work with everyone in his cabinet and make sure they are delivering. I am sure a southeast president would do such a job."

Going forward

Ahead of the 2023 elections, the trader is of the view that the southeast zone should be given an opportunity while noting that it has not tasted power since the year 1999.

He affirmed:

"Going by the period the nation started practising democracy in the year 1999, southeast is the only zone that has not produced a president in the country. So, if power is rotated to the region in 2023, it won't be a bad idea, as they have all the qualities to make Nigeria better.

"We need a president that can not only make things right in Nigeria rather, one that would fix the country because every sector needs a change and a southern president would make that happen if allowed in 2023.

"I urged every Nigerian to consider the qualities the Igbo's possess and vote for a southeast president in the forthcoming general election, this would go a long way for the country's growth and development."

With the present market condition, nothing seems to have changed in the country as food prices continue to soar.

Saddened by this development, the traders in the market are seeking the true one who would turn around the nation’s economy from the further collapse in the forthcoming general elections.

At the market this week, some seasonal goods are expensive and others fluctuating, according to checks by Legit.ng, the price variation is informed by the exchange rate, the security situation of the country and the grappling economy.

