BREAKING: Adeleke Wins Own Polling Unit, Defeats Governor Oyetola With Over 190 Votes
by Aanu Adegun
Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election in Osun state, has won his polling unit.
Adeleke defeated Gboyega Oyetola, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to win polling unit 009, ward 02, Abogunde, Ede North LGA.
The PDP standard-bearer polled 218 votes while Oyetola, the incumbent governor, secured 23 votes.
Source: Legit.ng