Former secretary-general to the federal government, Babachir Lawal has been greeted with criticism yet again

His comment on the choice of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to settle for a Muslim-Muslim ticket did not go down well with some group

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum ( AYCF) slammed Babachir describing him as narrow minded

Following the popular outcry by some sections of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) over the preference of the

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum ( AYCF) has lambasted former SGF Babachir Lawal over what it described as "narrow-minded, unguarded political sentimentalism and provocative stance" over the 2023 presidency.

APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is also in the mix of criticism for selecting another Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima

Source: UGC

Rising from its meeting on Friday, July 15 chaired by the National President of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the group said there can be no better choice of Vice President for Tinubu than Senator Kashim Shettima, who is a nationalist to the core, saying "no one should turn our democratic space into the home of religious extremism".

The group, in the statement, said Babachir and his co-travellers in the "myopic, sentimental stance, should stop this madness in this new century of advancement all over the world".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Group says Babachir is a distraction

The AYCF queried Babachir and all the proponents of "this distraction and dangerous religious extremism", saying " we are familiar with the antics of narrow-minded, emotionally-driven politicians wearing religious garb".

The AYFC then pointed out: " Talking of Muslim-Muslim ticket, have these charlatans become so blinded by emotional religious fixation that they forgot history? We had a Christian-Christian ticket with Awolowo under the UPN in 1978 and Azikiwe under the UNPP when he picked Professor Ishaya Audu - another Christian as running mate".

Going further, the AYCF recalled that "since the emergence of democracy till date, the South-south, South-east States have never given the chance for Muslims to taste the seat of running mates even at the level of governorship".

The statement warned the "anti-Shettima campaign promoters to shut before they create bad blood along religious fault-lines and drag the nation into further insecurity"

Source: Legit.ng