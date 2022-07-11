Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has been hailed for his efforts in ensuring that passengers on the Kaduna-bound train attacked by terrorists are rescued

Giving out some details, the negotiator on the deal said the governor played a crucial role in securing the freedom of some of the abducted passengers

Tukur Mamu also commended Governor Buni for demonstrating an uncommon concern on this issue concerning citizens in captive

Mallam Tukur Mamu, a publisher and the lead negotiator facilitating the release of the victims of the March 28, ill-fated train attacked by terrorists in Kaduna has revealed the crucial role played by the Yobe state governor in the process to rescue the captives.

Daily Trust reports that Mamu commended the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala-Buni for the role he has played that led to the freedom of some of the captives who were passengers on the train.

On March 28, a Kaduna-bound train with approximately 970 passengers was attacked by some terrorists in Katari, Kaduna state.

Governor Mai Mala Buni has been commended for show interest and playing a key role in the rescue of the passengers of the Kaduna train abducted by terrorists. Photo: Mai Mala Buni, Chibuike Amaechi

The attack on the train led to the killing of at least eight people including, a youth leader of the All Progressives Congress, Amin Mahmoud; a young medical doctor, Chinelo Megafu; the secretary-general of the Trade Union Congress, Barrister Musa Lawal-Ozigi among others.

The terrorists also successfully abducted over 65 passengers out of which 11 captives were released in June including a businessman and the managing director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan, who was rumoured to have secured his freedom by paying N100 million ransom to the group.

In total 43 out of the over 60 passengers who were taken away by the kidnappers are still in captivity.

Speaking on securing the release of the victims of the attack, Mamu said that Governor Buni has ensured that no indigene of Yobe state is left in the den of the terrorists.

He said that the governor had been making some behind the scene moves to make sure that the captives regained their freedom.

Delay in the rescue of train kidnap victims

Blaming the Nigerian government for the delay in the rescue of the abducted victims of the train attack, Mamu added that he now has so much respect for the governor.

His words:

“Behind the scenes, Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has done so much to ensure the success of the mission.”

“Sincerely, I have so much respect for Governor Buni. From the information I have, there is no single Yobe citizen left in that forest. But that governor demonstrated an uncommon concern on this issue.

"He has been in touch with me throughout, monitoring developments and even reaching out to those concerned whenever there was the need to do so.

“Governor Buni gave lots of support. This is a governor from the Northeast, far from the Northwest where we have this crisis. He told me not to publicise his efforts, but I have to."

