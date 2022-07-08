The story of how Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (aka Idaboski) was humiliated and his church demolished by the Anambra state government officials has gotten social media really buzzing with mixed reactions.

"This Is Very Sad": Reactions As Anambra Government Demolishes Influential Nigerian Pastor Odumeje’s Church

A case of one being caught off guard is the experience Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere had on Thursday afternoon, July 7.

Newspaper review: How Pastor Odumeje Was Beaten, His Church Demolished in One Day

The Anambra State government demolished the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry owned by Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as ‘Odumeje’ in the commercial city of Onitsha.

2023: End of Certificate Talk As Chicago University Finally Releases Photo Book Where Tinubu Featured

The controversy surrounding the missing certificate of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has finally been laid to rest.

On Monday, June 4 a photobook of the Chicago State University surfaced on social media.

Finally, ASUU Agrees to Call Off Strike, Gives Two Major Conditions

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said it is ready to call off the over three-month-old strike if only certain conditions are met by the federal government.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the leadership of ASUU said the conditions to be met include the federal government accepting the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) payment platform and also concurring with the 2009 agreement.

“Cameroonians, Nigerians Closer to Us than Russians”: Why Ukraine Is to Extend Relationships with Africa

Russia and Ukraine are geographically very close to each other. However, Kyiv said it considers people from far away Cameroon and Nigeria and other African countries closer to it than Russians.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Mr Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, questioned the assertion that “Ukrainians and Russians are one people” when Moscow is committing genocide in Kyiv.

Colonization is Back, Now in Ukraine: 5 Reasons Why Africans Should Care

“We need Africa’s support.” This is Andriy Yermak, Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine’s message to Africans and their leaders.

​​Ukraine is calling on African countries to rally and support all efforts to subdue Russia and prevent the Russian War in Ukraine from spreading to other countries in the world.

VP Ticket: APC Governors, Ministers Reveal Tinubu’s Possible Candidate After Emergency Meeting

Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and governors from the North-west and ministers from the zone after a meeting on Thursday, June 30, in Abuja, urged the party to choose its vice-presidential candidate for the 2023 election from the region.

After the meeting attended by the governors, ministers, and other political bigwigs from the region, the region noted it is the biggest voting bloc in the country thus the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, should emerge from the region.

2023: Peter Obi Urged to Pick Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed As Running Mate

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate has been advised by a number of his supporters to pick Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Supporters of the former Anambra governor have been pushing for the nomination of Baba-Ahmed as the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party on social media.

