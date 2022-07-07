The Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London, United Kingdom has denied bail to former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, who are facing trial over alleged organ harvesting.

According to Daily Nigerian, the court however ruled that David Ukpo, the supposed kidney donor, is not a minor.

He, therefore, adjourned the trial till August 4.

The Senator and his wife are facing trial for allegedly coercing one David Ukpo to the UK to have his organ harvested.

Earlier in his opening address, Mr Ekweremadu’s counsel, Gavin Irwin, denied any form of exploitation in case.

“We deny that there was exploitation or intent to do so,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng