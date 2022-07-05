Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the closure of the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba

This move by the state government was due to the death of a five-year-old pupil who allegedly drowned during a swimming lesson in May 2022

The state commissioner for education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo in a statement said the school will remain closed until an investigation is carried out

On Monday, July 4, the Lagos State Government shut down the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School in the Ogba area of the state.

The school was shut over the death of a five-year-old pupil, who reportedly drowned during a swimming lesson.

Lagos Government shuts Redeemers Nursery and Primary School over the death of a five-year-old pupil.

Source: Facebook

The move by the government revealed

This was made known via a statement issued by the Lagos state commissioner for education, Folasade Adefisayo, and shared on the Facebook page of the Lagos State Government, on Monday.

Adefisayo noted that the school would remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

She stated that:

“The investigation is sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school. The police are investigating the matter.

“A preliminary probe by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, is yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded.

“Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation.”

