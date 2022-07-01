A total number of 4,770 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian Military between June 1 and 15, 2022

The terrorists who surrendered to the troops are said to have been a combination of male, female and children

According to the spokesperson of the Defence Headquarters, the surrendered Boko Haram members have been profiled

With the hope to rid Nigeria of attacks from insurgents operating in various regions of the country, the Nigerian Military has announced that over 4,000 members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have surrendered to troops.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, June 30, the director, of defence media operations, Major General Benard Onyeuko, said a total of 4,770 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered to the troops of the Nigerian Military between June 1 and 15, 2022.

The military has confirmed that over 4,000 terrorists surrendered to troops within two weeks.

Source: UGC

Onyeuko added that among those who surrendered to the troops include 2,490 children; 1,415 women and 814 men.

He said that all the terrorists who surrendered to the military high command have been profiled by the Defence Headquarters.

His words:

“Members of Boko Haram terrorists have continued to surrender to our troops at different locations in the theatre.

“Between June 1 and 15, 2022, a total of 4,770 of them, comprising 864 adult males, 1,415 women and 2,490 children surrendered.

“All surrendered Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State West Africa Province members and families were profiled and documented while all arrested and recovered items were handed over to the appropriate authority for further actions.”

Terrorists neutralised by Nigerian Military troops

The spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters further stated that in Zamfara state, the military through its operation, neutralised 82 terrorists.

According to Onyeuko several other members of the terrorist group sustained various degrees of injuries.

He confirmed that troops were hinted about an impending attack on Kofar Danya Village by terrorists numbering 150.

He said the personnel of the Nigeria Air Force had carried out air interdiction on their enclave, leading to their death.

Onyeuko also said that over three million litres of AGO and 3.8 million litres of crude oil among others were recovered from oil thieves within the period under review.

