Ex-chief justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, will be getting severance retirement packages worth N2.5b

The whopping packages were stated in section 2 of the pension rights of judges act and sections 291 (2) and (3a-c) of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria

The national judicial council recommended the payment of N2.5bn to Walter Onnoghen, Muhammad's predecessor, in 2019

The former chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, will get severance packages worth 2.5bn from Federal Government.

According to The Punch, Muhammad announced his resignation on Monday, June 27, citing his health status.

Ex-CJN Tanko Muhammad speaks on corruption allegation against him Photo Credit: @radionigeriahq

Source: Twitter

However, the former CJN's resignation came barely a week after 14 supreme court justices accused him of financial misappropriation.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on the same day, swore in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to replace Muhammad.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to the national judicial council, part of the packages worth 2.5 billion for retired chief justice are listed below:

A well-furnished mansion for ex-CJNs in Abuja or any city of their choice.

A gratuity of 300% of his annual basic salary of N3.36m.

A life pension.

At least four domestic staff.

Allowances for personal upkeeps such as accommodation, utilities, entertainment, medical, security, furniture, and vehicles.

Nigeria's constitution recommended whopping N2.5bn packages for retired CJNs

The CJN packages are based on the provision of Section 291 (2) and (3a-c), Nigeria's 1999 constitution, and Section 2 of the pensions rights of judges act.

In 2019, the national judicial commission recommended the payment of N2.5bn to Walter Onnoghen, Muhammad's predecessor.

Another former CJN, Alfa Belgore, also received 2.5bn after he retired.

Supreme Court Justices Blast CJN Over Violation of Rights

Recalled that legit.ng reported that justices of the supreme court have written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko, demanding why he abandoned his responsibilities.

They expressed their displeasure through a letter signed by 14 justices of the apex court, containing questions on the deteriorating state of affairs in the court and why some justices' rights are denied.

The issues raised included but were not limited to diesel supply, internet services to justices' residences, training for justices, and epileptic power supply to the courts.

Source: Legit.ng