Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was very helpful in the arrest of some Okada riders on Tuesday, June 28

In a video released by Joe Igbokwe, the Lagos state governor's convoy chased some commercial motorcycle riders along the Ozumba Mbadiwe expressway

The violators were said to be heading to the Nigerian Army barracks along the expressway for refuge when they were arrested and their vehicles seized

Ozumba Mbadiwe, Lagos - The governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is very serious about the ban placed on commercial motorcycles in specific parts of the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu's position was re-iterated on Tuesday, June 28, when his convoy went after some Okada riders who were plying a major expressway in the Ozumba Mbadiwe part of the state.

Sanwo-Olu's convoy chasing Okada Riders into Nigerian Army barracks (Photo: Toriola Florish Olufemi)

A video shared via Facebook by one of his aides, Joe Igbokwe, revealed that unfortunately for the violators who were trying to escape, they ran into the arms of soldiers in one of the Nigerian Army barracks.

Naturally, the drama that ensued caused a traffic jam on the road as the arrested Okada riders were seen struggling with soldiers and aides of the governor.

The vehicles of the violators were seized after which the governor's aides went back into SUVs that were part of the convoy.

Igbokwe wrote on Facebook:

"Governor Sanwo-Olu's convoy chased okada riders into the Army Barracks on Ozumba Mbadiwe where they tried to seek refuge. They were caught and their okadas were seized."

Okada ban: Calls for job creation heightens, as restriction enters fourth week

Following the ban on commercial motorbikes in some major parts of Lagos state, there was a clamour for the administration of Sanwo-Olu to create alternative means of livelihood for individuals affected by the ban.

Speaking to Legit.ng on the development, Gidado Shuaib, publisher of News Digest, an online newspaper, urged the Lagos state government to create jobs for all affected commercial motorcyclists.

While reacting to the decision of the Lagos state government, Gidado stated that the state government needs to address other aspects that would be affected by the decision.

