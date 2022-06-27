The DSS has arrested a social media sensation based in Edo state for speaking against the ills in the society

Chukwu Emeka, popularly known on social media as Broda Mike, has been detained by the secret police in Benin, the Edo state capital

The arrest of the comedian has also been condemned by rights activities and politician, Omoyele Sowore

Benin - A comedian and vlogger, Chukwu Emeka, popularly known on social media as Broda Mike, has been reportedly arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The Punch newspaper reports that Chukwu, who is a skit maker, had recently been using his comedy skits to talk against poor governance, ‘corrupt’ politicians, and insecurity among others.

Politician and rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, condemned the action of the DSS. Photo credit: Omoyele Sowore

Chukwu’s mother, Mrs. Magaret Chukwu, said her son was arrested by the DSS allegedly over a video he posted.

Her words:

“Na because of the video wey hin post. He was arrested on June 14, 2022.”

When contacted via the telephone, the lawyer to Chukwu, identified simply as Mr Obo, said he was yet to see Chukwu at the DSS facility in Benin.

His words:

“I’ve not seen the charges, but from the video watched thus far, I’m sure they’re going to charge him for inciting the public, and breach of public peace.

“I’ve not heard from the DSS, I’ve not seen him and they’ve not formally charged him to court. So I can’t say what they will charge him for.”

Sowore calls for release of comedian

On his part, human right activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore called for the release of the comedian.

He wrote on Facebook:

“DSS is using their old worn-out tactic to illegally detain Chukwu Michael Emeka (also known as) #BrodaMike. The vlogger was picked by the agency in the GRA area of Benin City, Edo state on June 14, 2022.

“He’s been denied access to a lawyer procured by an Australian-based Nigeria.

“Earlier today, I spoke with the lawyer and he told me the DSS claimed that they obtained a “court order” to detain him for 14 days and lied that he’d been transferred to Oko prison.

“They did not allow him to see a copy of the said court order or meet with his client. His inquiries so far didn’t show that he was transferred to Oko prison as claimed by the DSS, he’s still languishing in DSS detention in Benin city.

“We’ve offered more legal resources to that of his family lawyer and we’ve asked the DSS to release #BrodaMike without delay.”

