Ogun State workers, under the organised labour, will today commence an indefinite strike over the refusal of the state government to meet their demands

The chairman of the NLC, Ogun State chapter, Emmanuel Bankole, made this disclosure while noting that all efforts to get the government to meet their demands have not yielded any positive results

Bankole further maintained that workers would continue to keep the state on industrial lockdown until their demands are met

On Monday, June 27, the organised Labour in Ogun state declared an indefinite strike over the pathetic plight of workers in the state, Daily Trust reports.

The strike which takes effect from 12:00 am on Tuesday, June 28, would affect ministries, agencies, hospitals and public schools.

The union had last week given Governor Dapo Abiodun seven days to address their demands or face an industrial action.

The workers' plight

The workers accused Abiodun of non-remittance of 21 months’ salary deductions, eight years of unpaid Statutory Leave Allowances and breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme, The Sun newspaper added.

Their grievances were contained in a letter dated June 21 and addressed to Governor Abiodun.

The letter was jointly signed by the state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole; chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Akeem Lasisi and the chairman of the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), Isa Olude.

The union workers begin the industrial action

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, the labour leaders on Monday afternoon addressed workers at the Arcade ground at the state secretariat, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, where they declared an indefinite strike.

The NLC chairman said the government had failed to yield to labour’s several calls for negotiation.

Bankole said the indefinite strike action would allow the government have a rethink and call for a dialogue over the industrial dispute.

Bankole said:

“Anyone who reports for duty tomorrow (Tuesday) is a traitor and it has never been well with a traitor.”

