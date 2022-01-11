The lawmakers of the House of Representatives have been warned against passing a bill aimed at stopping health workers from embarking on strike actions

The warning was given to the lawmakers by the national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, on Monday, January 10

Wabba said the main aim of the proposed bill by the lawmakers is to trample on the fundamental human rights of Nigerian health workers

The leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress condemned the move by members of the House of Representatives to pass a proposed bill that would outlaw industrial actions by health care workers.

The national president of the NLC, Ayuba Wabba, said the bill sponsored by Simon Atige, a lawmaker from Enugu state is aimed at gagging the healthcare workers.

The NLC national president said the proposed bill to gag the health workers is unacceptable Photo: Ayuba Wabba

Source: Facebook

The Punch reports that Atige had sponsored a bill, 'An Act to amend the Trade Disputes Act, cap T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004'.

The bill is expected to prevent medical workers under the employment of the federal, state and local governments from embarking on strike actions.

NLC Fumes Over the New Bill Proposed by Lawmakers

However, reacting to the proposal of the bill, Wabba said the lawmakers are focused on preventing health workers across the country from pursuing their legitimate rights.

Tribune reports that Ayuba said these human rights are mostly achieved through various industrial actions and the moves by the lawmakers to gag the workers would not be tolerated.

Wabba urging the lawmakers to drop their proposed bill said the NLC would use all available means and strength to prevent the bill from seeing the light of the day.

He also warned that the bill, despite being in violation of the fundamental human rights of the workers, is in violation of some sections of the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions.

He said:

“Compilation 769 of the ILO treaty stated clearly that strikes aimed at increase in wages and payment of wage arrears fall within the scope of the legitimacy of trade union activities.

“Also, compilation 751 stated that the right of workers to strike constitutes fundamental human rights of workers and their organisation especially unions.

"Besides, strikes are used as means of defending the economy, social rights and interests of workers.”

Source: Legit.ng