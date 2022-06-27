Nigeria's former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been served a warning, a brief one by the opposition PDP

This is as the leadership of the party gave the former leader 48 hours' notice to retract his earlier statement made against its presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday, June 25

Earlier, Obasanjo, hinted that he made a mistake picking his number two when he wanted to become the nation’s democratically elected president in 1999

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has given former President Olusegun Obasanjo 48 hours to clarify the statements credited to him about its presidential candidate and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or else it would be left with no option but to expose him.

Specifically, PDP threatened to tell Nigerians and the whole world who Obasanjo is in reality, Leadership reports.

PDP sends a strong message to Obasanjo over comments about Atiku. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

PDP reacts to Obasanjo's statement

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, noted that he and the PDP have high regard and respect for the former president, adding however that it would be very disappointing if the statement credited to him which was published in virtually all the national dailies is true.

He described Obasanjo’s statement that he made a mistake in appointing Atiku his running mate as very worrisome.

The elder statesman said:

“In the present circumstance, I wish to appeal to former President Olusegun Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said, whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.

“Although he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who is Obasanjo.

“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps because he truncated his third term agenda. In any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atuku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 insha Allah."oba

I regret voting my vice in 1999, says former President Obasanjo

On Saturday, June 25, Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, hinted that he made a mistake picking his number two when he wanted to become the nation’s democratically elected president in 1999, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Obasanjo stated this on Saturday during questions and answers session at a programme by Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship (SAGE) for selected secondary schools that participated in the final of the National Exhibition and Awards.

At the event held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), the former president said he had made many mistakes in his life, saying the picking of his number two was a genuine mistake that God made him to overcome.

2023: Trouble for Atiku as Obasanjo reportedly moves to support presidential candidate from another party

The outcome of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which produced Atiku Abubakar as the winner appears not to have met former President Olusegun Obasanjo's expectations.

Atiku was declared as the winner of the primary, after polling 371 votes, to defeat his closest rival and Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike who garnered 237.

However, New Telegraph cited anonymous sources as saying that Obasanjo "feels strongly that the 2023 presidency should be zoned to the South, in the interest of equity, justice and fairness."

