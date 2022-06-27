Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has said that he will get a befitting running mate for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

Gbajabiamila made this promise to the All Progressives Congress (APC)''s presidential candidate while he celebrated his 60th birthday in Abuja, Daily Trust reports.

The speaker said he will give Tinubu a running mate (Photo: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila)

Source: Facebook

He was quoted to have said:

“You said in your address that many years ago you consulted with younger brother on the issue of WAEC and that consultation bore fruits.

"I give you my own parting shot. It is that time again to consult with your younger brother. I will give you a running mate that you will enjoy working with. But this time the consultation I promise you will not be for free."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Referring to Gbajabiamila as a resolute workaholic, Tinubu recalled that he discovered the lawmaker at a time when he was not so interested in politics.

The former Lagos governor added that even though Gbajabiamila lost at first, he did so much to convince him of his mettle to fight bravely in the face of opposition.

Tinubu said:

“As a minority leader, he consults wide and he’s always there to see the thinking of opposition that we must bring a revolution to the House to be able to beat the PDP. And then, he will brainstorm for any length of time about political strategy.

“When he was challenged for the position of the speaker, I think after our merger he worked for me tirelessly; Femi is a workaholic. The problem of failure stared him in the face. He lost the election to become the speaker.

“I was close to tears. Stamping my foot to the ground, I said we will win again. Femi, keep up. Pick yourself up. I am very proud of you that you did, you didn’t give up. You did the opposition and the support job. You demonstrated what we learned from textbooks and other authors."

Source: Legit.ng