The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecom operators August 24, 2022 timeline rollout date.

Its Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Prof Garba Danbatta who dropped in Lagos said the deployment will open a new vista of opportunities for economic development, The Nation reports.

The timeline came amid challenges identified by the Director, Technical Standards and Network Integrity at NCC, Bako Wakil, such as inflation and foreign exchange rates, quality and adequate power supply as the world moves to go green, devices affordability and others.

Source: Legit.ng