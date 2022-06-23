All indications at present give a green light that Nigeria is set to tag into the 5G technology like other countries of the world

The introduction of 5G technology will give Nigeria a cutting edge to retain its status as Africa's largest economy

According to the NCC, licensees are expected to commence roll out of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022

Unlocking the treasure box for development requires the will for change, risks, consistency and diversification. Adopting a model that is tailored towards willing and yearning for development is the master key to unlocking sustainable development.

The advent of 5G technology helped the world to transcend into another phase of development which has now brought about a fast pace digital economy.

Technology world powers like China, Japan, Korea, Russia, the U.S and the U.K are the few amongst the lot who promulgated this new invention.

Just like these tech-world powers, Nigeria is now on the verge of launching the 5G technology in August.

However one of the most frequently asked questions is, how an electronic wave technology foster development and bring about a digital economy.

The answer to this question is not far-fetched as other countries of the world that have already launched the 5G technology have begun to witness a massive economic impact in terms of manufacturing, utilities, and professional and financial services.

The potentialities of 5G

It might interest you to know that, what 5G will do has no limits as it will improve quicker downloads of files, fast working efficiency at offices, and factories, enabling tech innovations for agriculture, construction, oil and gas and a whole lot more.

For the millennial, game lovers, software enthusiasts, film and production enthusiasts and the likes will enjoy seamless accessibility.

Most recently, at the 90th Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP), organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta reeled out the potentialities of using 5G in Nigeria.

He said:

“Nigeria has an estimated population of 214 million with an average growth rate of 2.6% annually, approximately 76.46 per cent of the population is under the age of 35.

“In line with these demographic changes, internet access grew from 3 per cent in 2004 to 73.82 per cent as of September 2021 and broadband access increased from less than 10 per cent in 2015 to 40.01 per cent in September 2021.” The potential for expansion is a great opportunity for 5G deployment as operators are certain of recouping their investment.”

In his remark, he noted that the commission is envisaging Nigeria as the pacesetter in leveraging the opportunities of 5G technology to further maintain Nigeria's status as Africa's leading economy.

He said:

"The goal of the Commission is that Nigeria becomes one of the leading nations with 5G technology deployed in a manner that is beneficial to all stakeholders and contributes maximally to the Digital Economy Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria. To achieve this, Nigeria actively participated in the ITU-R study cycle under Task Group 5/1 which deliberated on the identification of the 5G spectrum in the Millimeter wave (mmWave) band."

