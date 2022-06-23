IPMAN on Wednesday, June 22, warned its members not to sell petrol above the approved N165/liter pump price

The union gave the warning in conjunction with the association of distributors and transporters of petroleum products

IPMAN said though its members have called for increased in the pump price but added that the NNPC has imported enough fuel and the challenges are transportation and insecurity

The independent petroleum marketers association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned its members not to sell premium motor spirit, known as petrol, above the approved N165/liter.

IPMAN gave the warning in conjunction with the Association of distributors and transporters of petroleum products (ADTPP) in Abuja on Wednesday, June 22.

Nigerians queue for fuel

Source: Twitter

The associations gave the warning following a report that many retail outlets had adjusted their pump price upwards above government-regulated rate.

IPMAN factional president, Chinedu Okoronkwo, stated that though members of the association had called for a hike in petrol, but that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, had released enough fuel.

Okoronkwo said,

“Our members in Lagos were getting the fuel at N170 – N173/litre, that’s why they wanted price increased. It is only the NNPC that is importing the product. The cost of doing business has changed, so it becomes difficult to sell at N165/litre

“That is why we are thanking the NNPC for bringing the product to N143/litre. So, our members must sell the product at N165 which is the government-approved price.”

Insecurity affecting transportation of fuel across the country - oil marketers

He then revealed that IPMAN and its partner have engaged the services of Benham group to recover the money owed them for the supply of petroleum products.

“Our business requires technology, that is why we brought a seasoned financial expert and we’ve been able to recover a lot of funds in other countries and Nigeria,” he said.

The IPMAN official added,

“The incessant mishaps and destruction of trucks on the road, banditry and kidnapping is the reason we are bringing the insurance company to help us. Leaving the risk for the owner of the truck to bear will affect our businesses.”

On his part, the National President, Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products in Nigeria, Mohammed Danzaki, said the NNPC had done a lot to import the product,

“but the main issue is the transportation.”

He added,

“We have not been getting our payments. That is why we engaged a financial expert, Benham Group, to recoup our money for Nigerians to get regular supplies in the fuel stations.”

The Chairman, Benham Group, Maurice Ibe, said the collaboration was to ensure stabilisation of fuel supply at the filling stations.

