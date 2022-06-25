Nigerian bakers and caterers have decried neglect by the Nigerian government concerning the increase in the price of baking materials

The association of bakers in Nigeria threatened to go on strike, stating that repeated pleas to the federal government did not yield the desired result

According to the association, their members can longer cope with producing bread and other confectionary products

Bakers and caterers in Nigeria on Friday threatened to stop production and withdraw their services all over the country due to the increase in baking materials and the Nigerian government’s neglect and refusal to address the issue.

The Punch report said the bakers revealed their plans in a communique by the Association of Master Bakers of Nigeria, the umbrella body of bakers and caterers, where they stated that the cost of flour, sugar and other baking materials have spiked beyond the reach of its members.

Bread sellers threaten strike Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

'High cost cost of materials choking our business'

The communique stated they will embark on strike over the unbearable cost of baking materials and tools, stating that attempts to get the federal government to intervene have not been successful.

The statement said:

“Neglect of the Federal Government in addressing the challenges facing our sector as captured in our letters acknowledged by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Nigeria and unproductive intervention of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“Increase in prices of bakery materials especially flour and sugar having reached unprecedented levels, for example, flour is now between N25,000 and N27,500, so also other ingredients.

“The National Wheat Cultivation Committee already constituted is yet to be inaugurated after over one year. NAFDAC, SON, and NESREA have turned the bakers into money-making machines by charging our members outrageous levies even at this very challenging moment.

“Consequently, the NEC in session resolved that all zones, state, Local Governments and units of our association should commence full mobilisation of our members nationwide to embark on withdrawal of services starting from Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for an initial period of two weeks.”

The recent hike in the price of bread in Nigeria has been blamed on the skyrocketing cost of materials and flour.

