The Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps said it has arrested some persons involved in the attack of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Owo local government area.

It said it also recovered some weapons and vehicle used to perpetrate the terror act, The Nation reported.

About 40 persons were killed in the attack with 70 others injured in the attack carried out on June 5 at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

Source: Legit.ng