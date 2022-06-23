Five dead, 35 hospitalized after Buenos Aires fire

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of a 14-story apartment building in Buenos Aires, and quickly spread to the eighth. Photo: Luis ROBAYO / AFP

Source: AFP

Two women and three children died in a Buenos Aires apartment building fire Thursday that saw 35 others rushed to several hospitals, emergency services said.

The fire broke out at around 6:00 am on the seventh floor of a building in the central Recoleta neighborhood, and spread rapidly to the eighth floor, fire officer Pablo Giardina said.

The cause of the fire in Buenos Aireas is not yet known. Photo: Magali CERVANTES / AFP

Two women and three children who were evacuated alive died on their way to hospital of smoke inhalation and burns, added SAME emergency services head Alberto Crescenti.

Thirty-five others were receiving treatment for various injuries. One, a 52-year-old man, was in serious condition.

The cause of the fire in the 14-story building is not yet known.

