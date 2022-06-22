The twin sister of the late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, Amarachi Eze, has revealed how the deceased was physically abused by her husband, Peter

FCT, Abuja - The trial of Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu continued on Tuesday, June 21.

Vanguard reports that the suspect appeared before Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the testimony of the third prosecution witness, (PW3), Amarachi Eze.

Eze, who is the twin sister of the late singer, revealed to the court how Peter Nwachukwu allegedly beat Osinachi with a mopstick and called her names like “ashawo” (prostitute), thief.

The twin sister who was led-in-evidence by the prosecution counsel, Aderonke Imana, spoke in Igbo but was translated to the hearing of the court by Iheohara Chukwuka and Ufomadu Justina.

Eze said,

“After Osinachi had finished a programme and she was given honorarium (about N40,000), she put the money in her bag. When the husband opened her bag, he called her a thief and ‘ashawo’ and beat her. I then asked my sister, if there was anything we can do to be getting her money direct? Then she replied that if she tried that, the husband will beat her, and that she didn’t know the reason why he was beating her.

“My sister started suffering when she married Peter. She called me and told me that he uses mopstick to hit her. The husband beats her as if she was not a human being.

“One day, my sister called and told me what was happening to her; that her stomach was disturbing her and that she thought she had an ulcer. I told my sister to tell her husband to give her money, and she told me that her husband will tell her there’s no money and beat her.”

