Ondo, Owo - The funeral mass of the 40 church worshippers killed at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo by terrorists has commenced, The Nation reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and other dignitaries were all in attendance for the funeral mass which is currently ongoing at the Mydas Resort and Hotel in Owo.

According to PremiumTimes, 21 coffins were brought for the service with the remaining 19 not yet in sight at the time of this report.

It was gathered that six kids and 20 women, were brought in a hearse in separate coffins.

Recall that on Sunday, June 5, some suspected terrorist heavily armed invaded the St Francis Catholic Church and killed 40 people and injured over 80 people.

Governor Akeredolu reacts to attack

Following the incident on that day, Legit.ng reported that the Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu reacted to the infamous terrorist attack on the Owo church worshippers expressing his sadness as he described the attack as vile and satanic attack.

He said it was a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.

He wrote on his Twitter handle:

"This is an unexpected development. I am shocked to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals."

