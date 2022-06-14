The Glory Conference of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has attracted thousands of worshippers across the world

Pastor Dr Paul and Pastor Dr Becky Enenche are in London to minister to the people and help in reawakening the peoples spiritual consciousness

Top functionaries including Michael Situ, Deputy Mayor of London Borough of Southwark are present in the programme

Thousands of worshippers from across the world converged in London, United Kingdom, for the Glory Conference of Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

The event held at Excel Centre London, an exhibition and international convention centre in the Custom House area of Newham, East London.

Thousands from across the world gather in London for Dunamis Glory Conference. Photo: John Jones



The 100-acre site on the northern quay of the Royal Victoria Dock between Canary Wharf and London City Airport, hosted people from across the UK, Germany, The Netherlands, Romania, Bulgaria, France, Denmark, the rest of Europe, Africa, Canada, USA, amongst others during the three-day power-packed programme, which held between June 9,10 and 11.

The conference drew people from all walks of life, including policy makers, city council members and members of the British Parliament.

In her remarks, 85-year-old Baroness, Caroline Anne Cox, a cross-Bench Member of the British House of Lords, condemned the persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Cox, who was a deputy speaker of the House of Lords as well as a minister in government, said, “As you sadly know, many Christians are being killed, just as it happened last week in Owo in Ondo State. The targeting and killing of Christians on unproven allegations continue to expand and the repression and intimidation of Christians in public continue to grow. You are a people of wonderful faith and courage, we love you, we stand with you.”

Cox, who was also a Baroness-in-Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, is founder Chancellor of Bournemouth University. She was the Chancellor of Liverpool Hope University from 2006-2013. Currently, she is the Honorary Vice President of the Royal College of Nursing.

She spoke virtually at the event.

On her part, Susan Fajana-Thomas, who is the current Cabinet Member for Community safety and Regulatory Services and former Mayor of London Borough of Hackney, said, "I am delighted to have the opportunity to meet Pastor Dr Paul and Pastor Dr Becky Enenche at the London Glory Conference. They both possess a warm personality. The morning session on Friday gave me a really spiritual experience, what an amazing atmosphere. I could feel God."

Michael Situ, Deputy Mayor of London Borough of Southwark, commended Dr Paul and Dr Mrs Becky Enenche for their relentless efforts of redeeming lost souls.

“I’m joyful to join DIGC at their London Glory Conference 2022. Faith organisations play an important role in shaping many people’s lives and can often be the safety net for the most vulnerable in our communities.”

“I welcome the work DIGC is doing in London and in particular their Ark Project, which supports the homeless. This reminds us more than ever why faith organisations have a central role to play in steering change in our society. Wishing the Church and all members a blessed year,” he said.

The conference has rekindled in the United Kingdom, a wave of new spiritual awakening and revival, the impact of which will reverberate in the rest of Europe and across the world.

