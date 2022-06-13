The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Delta state has confirmed the involvement of high-profile Nigerians in oil theft

NSCDC says it has a list of these sponsors that were gotten from confessional statements of suspects in their custody

It was gathered that Nigeria has lost a whopping $3.27 billion since April to incessant cases of oil theft in the Niger Delta region

Delta, Asaba - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Delta state said it has uncovered the names of top Nigerians behind pipeline vandalism, and illegal refineries, among other criminal activities, and will expose them soon, The Guardian newspaper reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the spokesperson of NSCDC Delta state command made, Mr. Emeka Peters Okwechime made this known on Sunday, June 12 in Asaba, the state capital.

The NSCDC said it will publish names of those high-profile Nigerians sponsoring oil theft. Photo: NSCDC

Peters revealed that the estimation of stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta region has risen to $3.27 billion as of April 2022, despite a drastic reduction in crude oil theft.

He stated that efforts to combat the incessant rate of oil theft have helped reduce such activities in recent times.

He said:

“This is an addition to the recent arrest of some suspects and the inauguration of Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad, which brought sanity to the oil-rich region.”

Suspects had revealed identities of their sponsors - NSCDC

While speaking on the names of oil vandals on the NSCDC list, the spokesperson said some of the suspects under their custody revealed to names of their sponsors.

He said the NSCDC had names of top Nigerians behind crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, illegal refineries, economic sabotage and a host of other socio-economic crimes under the purview of the NSCDC.

Peters said names of all these sponsors gotten from confessional statements will soon be published. He said the list contained high profiled personalities, respected leaders in the societies, even retired and serving uniform personnel and their relatives.

He said:

“But we are still gathering sufficient and substantial evidence before going ahead to publish names of those sponsoring, aiding and abetting crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, illegal refineries, illegally dealing in petroleum products and economic sabotage in the region."

