The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger state has released a review of its activities for 2021

The corps said alongside many other encounters by the NSCDC, seven of its officers were lost in the year under review

NSCDC Commandant in Niger state also said that N56.98 million was recovered by the state corps and returned to their owners

Seven of its personnel were lost in the line of duty in Niger state this year, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said.

Daily Trust reports that the commandant of NSCDC in Niger state, Haruna Zurmi, while speaking on the activities of the corps in 2021 said the Niger state command had received a total of 1,578 cases.

Niger state command of the corps lost seven of its personnel in 2021 Photo: NSCDC

Various cases handled by the Niger state NSCDC

Noting that the cases bordered on criminal breach of trust, burglary, theft, assault, land disputes and debt, Zurmi said the corps were able to recover over N56.98 million belonging to different residents of the state and beyond.

He said that the funds recovered were handed over to the rightful owners.

According to Zurmi, 147 civil cases were referred to the peace and conflict management unit for alternative disputes resolution while 1,428 out of the 1,578 were resolved.

He also said that 15 cases were prosecuted with eight convictions.

Channels Television had earlier reported that the NSCDC in Niger state had arrested two suspected cattle rustlers who had fled from Magami area of Zamfara state.

The suspects were said to have escaped from a military operation against operating in the area.

The suspects were said to have been intercepted previously at the State Mass Transit Motor Park in Gusau.

