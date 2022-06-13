The mourning period for the victims of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church attack in Owo, Ondo state has been extended

The extension was announced by the state government led by the governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu

According to the governor, the extension is the sequel to the resolution of the Southwest Governors’ Forum to observe a 3-day mourning period

The governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolwu on Sunday, June 12, extended the mourning period for victims of the attack at the St. Francis Xavier Chruch in Owo to Wednesday, June 14.

A statement by Richard Olatunde, the chief press secretary to the governor said that the extension of the mourning period in the state is in line with the resolution of the Southwest Governors’ Forum.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has extended the mourning period in honour of the victims of the Owo church attack. Photo: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Twitter

The Forum had resolved to observe a 3-day mourning period, starting from Monday to Wednesday across all the Southwest states in honour of the victims of the Owo church attack.

The state said:

“Gov. Akeredolu has also directed that all flags in the state must be flown at half-mast for the three days period.

“Recall that the governor had directed that all flags in the state be flown at half-mast for seven days from Monday to Sunday."

“Gov. Akeredolu appreciated the governors in the Southwest for the massive love and cooperation shown since the horrendous attack in Owo."

Source: Legit.ng